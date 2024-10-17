Clacton and District ACOL Bridge Club, Clacton Contact Bridge Club and Frinton Bridge Club joined forces for the event in Colchester.

They managed to raise a total of £522 for the hospice by hosting a light lunch and cakes, as well as prizes and a raffle.

This is the third year the clubs have donated the proceeds of their bridge event to St Helena Hospice.

A cheque was presented to James Martin-Whymark, the community fundraiser for St Helena in the Tendring area on Friday.

Without the help of people raising money for St Helena Hospice, they would not be able to provide care for patients and support families.

For more information about the charity, visit https://tinyurl.com/St-Helena-Hospice.





