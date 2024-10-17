Paul Clifton, who was mayor in 2023, has defected from Tendring First to Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

The Kirby Cross ward councillor said: "I've been a local councillor now for nearly a decade. Becoming a councillor is a steep learning curve and as a dedicated councillor you never stop learning.

"In the past few years I have gained a much greater understanding of local politics and how best to use my skills for the benefit of our local residents.

"Every public body is currently facing numerous challenges with fewer resources to maintain services.

"Councillors need to reform the way we use those resources to achieve the best possible outcome for the people we represent."

Change - Paul Clifton (Image: Paul Clifton) Mr Clifton says he was encouraged to pursue his own ideas by Reform candidates.

He said: "I have looked at some rather unique ideas to address problems.

"The majority of councillors did appreciate these ideas but Reform councillor Richard Everett saw the potential and encouraged me to continue investigating them.

"My previous 'independent' colleagues, however, lacked the desire to be forward thinking, preferring to maintain an ineffective and unhelpful status quo.

"The Reform UK party are actively introducing better, more effective and innovative policies and ideas.

"Rather than the current Lib-Lab-Con offering of the same policies with a different rosette that has created the awful situation we now find our country in, we urgently need real and fundamental change. This is why I joined Reform.

"Tackling problems in the way that has been done previously has led to more, greater problems today. We need to reform our way of thinking to tackle these problems with effective, efficient and sustainable solutions. We need Reform at every level of government.”

Jeff Bray, Tendring Council's Reform group leader, welcomed Mr Clifton to the party.

He said: "I welcome Paul to our fold. He is a caring and thoughtful person and will fit well with our intention to change the way politics works for the better and the betterment of our residents." He left in May

Terry Allen, Frinton town councillor, said Paul Clifton left Tendring First in May.

He said: "He got above his station he left because he couldn't get what he wanted and what he wanted was to be mayor again and we could not go through with another year with that happening.

"We were going to put someone who will steady the ship and put us back in line again.

"They're being very economical with the truth and it could be to do with the upcoming election.

"What they should do is look back and think he left Tendring First in May.

"I think this is electioneering on their half they have they're nose in Walton and they are back to their normal dirty tricks.

"Someone seems to be suspending reality now or they are being very economical with the truth and paul Clifton left the back in May and he had no direction to go with them as Reform wasn't even formed in this area and he left because he didn't follow our group's succession.

"Nigel Farage is our MP and I will support him as long as he is doing the best for our area."