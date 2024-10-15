Purity Njagi, 35, from Harlow, sadly died at the scene of a crash involving a black Fiat 500 and a black Ford Ranger in Epping Road, Ongar, at just after 9am on Monday September 23.

She was a passenger in the Fiat. The drivers involved were also both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The inquest into Purity’s death was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner’s Court last Tuesday.



Purity’s family have paid tribute to her today as Essex Police re-issue its witness appeal.



They said: “Our family were heartbroken to hear that Purity had tragically died in a road traffic incident in September.



“Purity worked as a carer in the Ongar area, she had a thirst for life and was known for her joyful spirit.



“Purity had lived in Harlow for just over a year, emigrating to the UK to build a future for her and her daughter.



“She is deeply missed and loved by her family in the UK, her family in Kenya, her colleagues and her clients.



“Purity leaves behind her five-year-old daughter, who will be well looked after by the wider family and shown the unconditional love she deserves.



“We find peace in knowing that she was not in pain and that she is dancing with the angels.



“Purity leaves behind her joyful spirit which touches the lives of all who met her.”



Police investigating the crash are appealing to anyone who has dash cam or other footage to get in touch.



Call 101 or submit a report using the force's online live chat service at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 294 of 23 September.



To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111