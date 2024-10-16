The Hook of Clacton, in Marine Parade West, has been shortlisted for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025 alongside 39 other shops.

It is the only eatery from Essex to be shortlisted in the category.

Front - The Hook of Clacton (Image: The Hook of Clacton)Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards provide an opportunity for fish and chip outlets across the UK to show the industry exactly what they are made of.

But the process isn’t easy and includes a meticulous set of tasks covering industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, customer service and more.

Team - Josh Russell, manager; Georgia Aldwinkle, supervisor and Bert Aldwinkle, team member (Image: The Hook of Clacton)

Hook of Clacton spokesman Alex Garcia said: "It is an unbelievable feeling of accomplishment and excitement as we move forward into the selection process.

"We are a small family-owned company.

"We have two fish and chips shops. We started our Halstead shop nearly ten years ago and we took over the Clacton shop in 2021.

"The shop went through a refurbishment and we opened the doors around Easter that year.

"At the Hook of Clacton we pride ourselves on sourcing the best available local ingredients, when possible.

"Our fish is carefully sourced from well managed fishing grounds and we are committed to offering our customers the best fish and chips possible."

Welcoming - the fish and chip shop's interior (Image: The Hook of Clacton)

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, said the category has seen many fantastic submissions.

He said: “Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled.

"There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too."