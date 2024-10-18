Essex Knitters and Stitches launched a Frinton branch in February this year as a part of the Make and Meet group at Frinton Library.

The group plans to display the blanket outside Frinton Library, in Old Road, on October 29.

Tracey Campbell said: "The blanket is going to cover the bench outside the library. It will be installed at the library on Tuesday, October 29.

"It will contain hundreds of red poppies made by our group, members of the library and my Pilates and dance group, so it has been a real community project.

"We will also wrap them around the tree behind the library bench to create a beautiful display."

She added: "In February we started a branch of Essex Knitters and Stitchers as part of the Make and Meet group at Frinton library.

"This group has grown to over 15 ladies attending, all making items for local charities in Essex.

"Our recent projects have been for the dementia open day for Home Instead and Walton Community Care.

"We have been making twiddle mitts, worry monsters and comfort chicks, which have be gratefully received."

The group has grown since its creation and is always looking for new members.

Tracey said: "Our second project was to find a place for a social meeting in the evening to bring your crafts and make friends.

"It's not only for older people - in fact our two newest members are young who wanted a place to meet like-minded crafters.

"We were lucky to chat to the owner of Bird and Bean Cafe, in Connaught Avenue, who was happy to open her cafe one evening a month.

"This group has grown from six to 17 at our last meeting in October when we moved to their bigger premises.

"This is a great space for meeting new friends and has a lovely community feel."

The group meets on the last Friday of the month at Frinton Library from 2pm to 3.30pm and the first Tuesday of the month at Bird and Bean.