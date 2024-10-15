The A120 had been blocked on the westbound carriageway after an incident yesterday afternoon, at around 1pm.

Traffic towards Colchester slowed down near Harwich Road and the Crown interchange, with queues reportedly building up to Elmstead.

Essex Police have now confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested following the incident.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A120 at Ardleigh shortly before 1pm on Monday 14 October.

“It was reported a vehicle had left the road and entered a ditch.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis.

“He was taken on to custody for questioning.”