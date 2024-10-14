The pup was picked up by residents in Gloucester Avenue before being taken to safety at Wildlives Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington.

Rosie Catford, who runs the centre, said: “It was found in a place where you’d never expect to see an otter cub.

“The residents cornered her with wheelie bins and were able to catch her.

“She was far away from where she should have been.”

Feisty - Otter Muriel (Image: STEVE BRADING)

The little otter is estimated to be two to three months old.

Wildlives staff have called her Muriel.

As she was found alone, she may have lost her mother, because otter pups usually stay with their mums until they are 18 months old.

Rosie said: “When she came to us, she was a bit dehydrated and thin. But she has recovered well and is eating well, too.

“She is eating everything we put in front of her.”

Muriel will now be sent to the Wild Otter Trust, in Devon.

She will grow up next to another pup of a similar age before being released back into the wild.

Rosie says otters sometimes end up on the busy A12 where they tend to get killed.

Over the years, the rescue centre has seen a number of otters, but sadly not all have survived their injuries.

Rosie said: “If you find an otter or an otter cub somewhere where it shouldn’t be, they need to be handled carefully.

"They have a nasty bite. It is best to give us a call.”

If you spot an animal in the wild that needs help, you can contact the rescue centre on 07802 767016 or the RSPCA on its 24/7 emergency rescue line - 0300 1234 999.