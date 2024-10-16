The pier won the Hospitality and Visitor Attraction category in the third Tendring4Growth Business Awards.

It pipped runner-up St Osyth Priory to the title and collected the trophy at a glittering ceremony staged at a packed-out Princes Theatre.

Both Brightlingsea Lido and Hamford View were highly commended.

The ceremony rounded off a fortnight of events run by Tendring Council.

Pier manager Harry Peek said it was an honour for the attraction to receive the accolade and urged more businesses to take part.

He said: “I had the pleasure speaking at one of the events which centred on Tendring’s tourism during the first week and then attended the awards evening.

“It was my first personal experience of the fortnight and I was extremely impressed. It was very well organised and brings companies and individuals together to share experiences, gain valuable advice and support, as well as network.

“Full marks to Tendring Council and I would encourage those in business to get involved in 2025 as they can only benefit from taking part.”

The pier won the Creative and Culture section of the Tendring4Growth Awards in 2022 and sponsored the category last year.

Earlier this year the attraction scooped the Muddy Stilettos Best Family Attraction in Essex award for the first time.

It was voted for by the public and they beat off stiff competition from the likes of Colchester Zoo.

“Our staff have played a major role in us winning both these awards and we thank them for all their outstanding efforts,” said Mr Peek.