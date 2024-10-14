A busy road near Colchester has been blocked following a crash in the early afternoon.
The A120 has been blocked on the westbound carriageway between Harwich Road and the Crown interchange.
Traffic has slowed down towards Colchester and queues have been reported to go back to Elmstead.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to get to the city and avoid the area if possible.
