BRIGHTLINGSEA artists have completed a project which sees their work now displayed alongside the town's lido.
A creative team was formed to mark Brightlingsea Lido turning 90 years, funded through Essex County Council’s Arts and Cultural Fund and Brightlingsea WinterFest’s Wellbeing Fund.
The 'Ebb and Flow' initiative was the brainchild of the lido’s creative team - artists Chrissie Richards and Becky Jackson, and writer Ruth Loten - to celebrate the much-loved swimming pool.
The trio held a series of workshops involving people of all ages in the Brightlingsea community, and produced 10 vibrant paintings and collages, with each focused on a chapter of a book written by Ruth to mark the anniversary.
The artwork was reproduced on to metal and now the 10 images and a storyboard have been unveiled on a fenced section of the lido wall, next to Brightlingsea’s boating lake.
Chrissie said: “It was really good to have support from the council and the town because as I decided on the project I wondered how we would be able to do it.
“It took up a lot of mine and Becky’s time, but it was sort of an affirmation that the work was seen as valuable.
“When we saw the work, we were very proud of it, and it isn’t often you get an opportunity like this.
“Being from Brightlingsea, it was great to do something for myself and for the town.”
The group held free workshops for people to attend, and worked alongside schools, care homes and public groups.
