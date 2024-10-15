The Great Bentley bike meet happens every Wednesday evening on the village green and sees hundreds of bikers travel from far and wide to attend.

This year the event marked its 27th anniversary and bikers want to keep the meet-up going as it is social and brings in business to the village.

But Great Bentley Parish Council has launched a public consultation over whether the meet-up should continue after dubbing the event a "liability".

Dennis Ingate said: "Well after 27 years they've come to this conclusion.

"This event takes up about less than 0.1% of the green and brings money into the local businesses.

"What "liability" is there? - it's a public green. There's no trouble, its usually over by dusk, and it's only on for a few weeks a year."

Stephen William Fairey said: "The council are mad. The local businesses will suffer if they close the bike meet in Great Bentley.

"It’s a great place to wonder around and look at the bikes on Wednesday summer evenings. It very social.

"The bikers will have to find another village nearby willing to have a bike meet."

However, one Great Bentley resident claims she wants her Wednesday nights back which are free from 'anti-social behaviour'.

Hazel Patrice said: "Every single Wednesday throughout the summer, residents endure what can only be compared to Brands Hatch! The noise of motor bikes revving and racing around the green is horrendous.

"The rubbish on the green is left for the residents to collect, bikers are doing bike doughnuts up and down the road.

"The event has no police presence and is not marshalled, and more recently is attracting antisocial behaviour.

"It may have been allowed for 27 years but quite frankly needs to stop so that the residents of Great Bentley can have their Wednesday nights back and perhaps go for a peaceful stroll around their village without fear of being run over by a speeding bike showing off."

But another resident said the event causes next to no trouble.

Natalie Pells said: "I lived on the Green for 19 years now, with the bikers right outside my house and it doesn’t worry us at all. I’ve never known any trouble.

"Yes you may get the odd biker do something silly, but it’s no different to the madness of Plough Road all day long because of the parking of cars around the whole village."