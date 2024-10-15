A PENSIONER from Frinton was stunned to see Nigel Farage turn up to her birthday party.
Gerda McQueen, 95, was celebrating her birthday with 36 of her close friends and family at Frinton Golf Club on Saturday (October 12).
Half way through the party Mr Farage walked into the room, surprising the birthday girl and all her guests.
Gerda said: "Well I was very much surprised - wouldn't you be?
"Yes, it was a big surprise of course. I believe a relation of mine must have invited him.
"I have met him before many years ago because I belong to so many societies and I hope the next time will be when I am 100."
Gerda's daughter Anne Noyce, 73, explained what happened when the Clacton MP walked into the room.
She said: "Nigel Farage was in the next room and someone must have spoken to him and he came through to say hello to us.
"I thought it was extremely kind of him to come through but it is probably some good publicity for him.
"I don't know why he was there, either for social or pleasure, but either way he didn't have to do that and I think mother was quite flattered.
"My mum was surprised and started laughing, but yes, he was extremely charming and pleasant, so it was very nice to see him."
Anne said her mother is "amazing".
She said: "My mother is a bit of a whirlwind. She belongs to practically everything in Frinton and she competes in the flower club.
"She's just amazing - she still cooks for everyone. She is just an incredible person."
