Stansted Airport has released new CGI images and details for its enormous investment programme.

The plan was first announced on Monday at the UK Government’s International Investment Summit.

After receiving planning permission approval in October last year, Stansted Airport will be spending £600million in effort to create an extension to the airport’s existing terminal.

Airport - Stansted Airport (Image: CAA) The released images show that the terminal space will be a bright, wide environment, with more seating areas, new shops, bars, and restaurants.

The terminal development will help enable the airport serve up to 43 million passengers a year, which in turn will create up to 5,000 new on-site jobs.

According to Stansted Airport, the expansion will see the airport’s economic contribution double to £2 billion annually.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “Stansted is embarking on an exciting new chapter.

Impressive - another look at the future of Stansted Airport (Image: Stansted Airport) “We aim to add even more choice of airlines to continue growing our extensive route network that is valued and enjoyed by the millions of passengers who choose to fly from London Stansted every year.

“We are already welcoming a record number of passengers, with people drawn to the fact we give them a great choice of destinations, at excellent value and with fantastic access into central London and the whole of the East of England.

“We are unique among major airports in operating a single terminal, which means we can give people a simple, efficient and seamless experience, which we know they value.

“These exciting plans mean we are able to retain all those benefits, while introducing an array of new facilities and giving us the space we need to grow.

Large - another CGI image revealed by Stansted Airport (Image: Stansted Airport) “Since receiving planning permission last October, our teams have carefully considered every touch point of a passenger’s journey through the terminal.

“This is a really exciting time for everyone connected with Stansted as we know we have a critical role to play in serving the future capacity needs of London.”

Stansted served a staggering 29.3 million passengers in the year to September 2024, the busiest 12-month period in the airport’s history.

The extension to the terminal will add three-bays to the back of the terminal building, extending it by 16,500msq.

As part of the £1.6billion investment, there will be an enlarged security hall and installation of new security equipment.

An on-site solar farm, new seating, wayfinding kiosks, refurbishment of the terminal toilet facilities, an airfield taxiway upgrade, and more will also be added.

The updated design also reveals an enlarged immigration hall moving from its current location, freeing up additional space for a bigger departure lounge plus new larger arrivals baggage carousels.

Jackie Sadek, Independent Chair of the UK Innovation Corridor, said: This is to be welcomed with open arms.

“London Stansted provides vital underpinning for the current £189billion per annum GVA of the UK Innovation Corridor.

“This new investment will be crucial for our shared mission to double the size of our economy by 2040.”