Hedingham and Chambers has changed its No4 service which runs through Brooklands due to a pothole which has damaged buses.

This comes after local councillors and volunteers filled in potholes in April this year.

A Hedingham and Chambers spokesman said: "The diversion has been put in place as a large pothole has reappeared on the road, which is a safety risk and is causing significant damage to the bottom of our buses.

"Service 4 will not serve this road until the pothole can be filled and our buses will turn at the Sheldrake pub to continue along its route.

"We are in contact with local councillors to assist with rectifying this issue and restoring the service as soon as possible to minimise the disruption to our passengers."

Bradley Thompson, local councillor for Jaywick, said: "The buses can't carry on until the pothole has been properly repaired.

"This road is beyond pothole repairs we can't repair such a big hole and we are lucky the one's we filled in worked for six months.

"The road is not repairable and it needs to be relayed."