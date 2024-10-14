Ms Rose, 57, left her home in Brantham at 5am on July 24 to take her dog Bruce for a walk.

At 6.25am a member of the public called 999 after finding her lying unconscious on a track road near the railway line of Rectory Lane.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition after sustaining significant head and brain injuries but died days later.

The case will be featured on the BBC One show at 9.30am on Monday.

According to the Radio Times the family of Ms Rose will be pleading for help on the death of their mother.

On Friday Crimestoppers issued a reward of up to £20,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

Phil Breckon, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “This is a shocking and very sad situation and Anita’s heartbroken family deserve answers and justice.



“We know it can be difficult for some people to speak directly to the police which is why our charity is here for you. We’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we’ve always kept."

A jacket that police think Ms Rose was wearing at the time is still missing.

Anita Rose was wearing a Regatta pink jacket when she was attacked (Image: Suffolk police)

Police believe the garment was a cerise Regatta Calderdale II jacket, and Ms Rose's black phone case - described as a wallet-style quilted cover, with gold crown and stud detail - has also not been found.

Detectives identified a potential witness after releasing CCTV images of two individuals they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

On July 27, a 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later rearrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of Ms Rose’s death.

Ms Rose's walking route (Image: Suffolk police)

A 37-year-old woman, who is also from the Ipswich area, was arrested on the same day on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

Both have been released on bail with conditions to return on October 25.

Another person was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 31, a week after the incident happened.

The suspect, a man in his 20s who is also from Brantham, was taken to Martlesham police station where police were granted extra hours for questioning.

He has since been released on bail until October 24 with conditions including not to enter Brantham or Manningtree.

Anyone with information relating to the murder investigation should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41580/24.

Information should be submitted to Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111 to qualify for the reward.