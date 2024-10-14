National Highways confirmed on Friday evening that road reconstruction work between Junction 25 for Marks Tey and Junction 26 for Stanway is now finished.

“Our road reconstruction work is now finished, and all lanes are now back to operating at the national speed limit,” a statement reads.

It comes after just shy of two years of works, which have been hit with constant delays and issues.

Works - the A12 from Marks Tey during the scheme (Image: Newsquest) The pricey roadworks scheme started back on October 17, 2022, and have made motorists’ lives “hell” for almost two years.

Highways bosses had set the initial completion date for the scheme for February 2024, before it was pushed back to summer, and then September.

The most recent push back was revealed last month, with the works then not due for completion until “mid October”.

Poor weather was a constant factor cited for the consistent delays.

A Freedom of Information Request by the Gazette earlier this year also revealed National Highways underestimated the cost of the project, having set an original budget of £33million.

As of January 1, the estimated cost of the A12 reconstruction is set at £44million, and could have increased following later obstacles.

National Highways has said the end of the scheme marks a “significant milestone” in its five-year national concrete roads enhancement project, which is helping ensure “smoother and quieter journeys for thousands of motorists on the A12 for decades to come”.

Smooth - the London-bound carriageway was reopened last month (Image: National Highways)

In a statement on Friday, Highways bosses added: “We know that living, working, and travelling in and around a major construction project isn’t easy.

“Thank you to local residents and businesses for their patience while we’ve been carrying out this vital upgrade.”

They also confirmed more closures are to come to final checks.

The statement added: “Although the main part of our reconstruction work is now complete, in the coming weeks you may notice some of our crew out on the A12 carrying out final checks and removing cameras and equipment under lane closures.”