Virginia McCullough, 36, poisoned her father John McCullough, 70, with prescription medication that she crushed and put into his alcoholic drinks in June 2019.

A day later on June 20 she also beat her 71-year-old mother Lois McCullough with a hammer and fatally stabbed her.

McCullough concealed their bodies within the home at Pump Hill in Great Baddow, and continued to live at the address.

Raid - police officers raiding the home (Image: Essex Police, PA) Their bodies were not discovered at the home until 2023 when Essex Police began investigating after the couple’s GP raised concerns.

Officers visited the couple’s home, became suspicious and located human remains which were confirmed to be that of John and Lois.

Prior to the police’s discovery, Virginia would often tell persistent lies about her parents’ whereabouts, cancel family arrangements and frequently tell doctors and relatives her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

The released bodycam footage is from the day of Virginia's arrest on September 15 last year.

Arrested - Virginia McCullough (Image: Essex Police, PA) The footage shows Essex Police with tasers raiding the murderer’s home.

As an officer is placing handcuffs on her, she says “I’ll cooperate”.

Once lead into the kitchen by officers, Virginia also says “I did know, that this would come eventually.

“It’s proper that I serve my punishment.”

After a further conversation with officers, she says “cheer up, at least you caught the bad guy”.

McCullough admitted two counts of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 4, 2024.

Essex Police’s Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby branded Virginia as an “intelligent manipulator” who “murdered her parents in cold blood”.

The family of John and Lois have also released a joint statement, paying tribute to the beloved parents and thanking Essex Police for their hard work.

Yesterday, October 11, Virigina was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Confessing - Virginia McCullough at a police station (Image: Essex Police, PA)

During the sentencing, the court heard how she ran up large debts on credit cards in her parents’ names and after their deaths, she continued to spend their pensions.

Virginia McCullough will spend at least 36 years in prison before she can be considered for parole.