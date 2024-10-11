Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 16, 23, 32, 46, 49.

The Lucky Stars are: 04, 05.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £24 million.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: MZBX76775.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 27, 29, 30, 31, 39.

The Thunderball is 08.