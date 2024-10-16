Bellfield Avenue has caused issues for motorists for years.

Essex County Council now plans to spend more than £250,000 resurfacing the road as part of its £25million 'Priority One' project - the biggest investment into highways maintenance it has ever made.

Another - more cracks in the road (Image: Credited) Work is due to start on October 28, with the council set to replace two thirds of the road and resurface the remaining third.

Resident Sam Harvey, who regularly uses the road, said: “Its shocking - it’s like a minefield.

Unhappy - Sam Harvey says the road is like a minefield (Image: Credited) “I’ve been driving down that road for years and the council haven’t done a thing. It’s about time they fixed it.

“It’s good that they are finally looking to sort this out.”

Thomas Hill said: “I’m in constant fear of my tyres bursting due to the severe number and depth of the potholes.

Unamused - Thomas Hill is not amused with the road issues (Image: Credited) “At least they’re finally sorting it as it’s been like that for too long now. It’s time to take action and I think the rest of the community will agree that it needs to be done.”

As a resident who lives close by and visits Brightlingsea, this road has caused issues for me directly.

This road is one I avoid and I go the long way round due to the risk of getting a flat tyre.

Holes - the road is littered with holes and cracks (Image: Credited)

It’s highly inconvenient as it links certain parts of the town.

It is also a danger to people who are visiting the town as they drive down unaware of the countless potholes which await them.

However, this action from the council is positive.

Mark Platt, deputy cabinet member for highways at Essex County Council and lead for the Priority One campaign, said: “We will shortly begin carriageway works in Bellfield Avenue, Brightlingsea, on October 28 to see it reconstructed.

“We prioritise road repairs based on need in order to maximise limited resources. This street has been identified as requiring much-needed works for use by local residents.

“Separately to these repairs, and following their completion, Bellfield Avenue is also due to undergo resurfacing as part of our new £25million Priority One campaign.

“Priority One recently got underway and is the single biggest investment into highways maintenance we have ever made.

“Nearly 200 resurfacing works are planned across every borough and district in Essex over the coming months. Priority One will tackle some of the issues we know frustrate people and impact on our local environment.

“Bellfield Avenue is one such location to benefit from Priority One and we are currently programming overnight works there in the New Year.

"We will be writing to residents in the area ahead of these works taking place with more information.”