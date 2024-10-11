Virginia McCullough poisoned her father John McCullough, 70, with prescription medication that she crushed and put into his alcoholic drinks in June 2019.

A day later she also beat her 71-year-old mother Lois McCullough with a hammer and fatally stabbed her.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 36-year-old hid their bodies in makeshift tombs at the family home in Pump Hill, Great Baddow, then told persistent lies to cover her tracks.

Jailed - Virginia McCullough (Image: Essex Police)

She has now been jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years.

In a joint statement, the family of John and Lois paid tribute to the beloved parents and thanked police for their tireless work.

They said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Essex Police, and in particular the major investigation team for their tireless work in trying to achieve the best possible justice for our beloved parents.

“We would also like to thank other specialist services for their invaluable contribution to this investigation, and to everyone who has supported our family over the last year.

“Our Dad was caring and hardworking and he had a passion for education and writing. He worked tirelessly in his career in university education, which spanned many years.

“Dad enjoyed lots of hobbies, with particular favourites being golf and snooker.

“As we think of Dad, we remember the numerous jokes he used to tell us and the laughs he gave us.

“Our Mum was kind, caring and thoughtful. Mum delighted in her grandchildren.

“She had friends from around the world through her penfriend hobby, many of whom she had written to for several decades. Mum had a passion for history, and maintained a keen interest in the royal family.

“Mum and Dad loved their trips to the seaside together, where they enjoyed many walks and visited lots of different attractions.

“Their love for the seaside was so great, they were hoping to move to the coast in their retirement years.

"Mum and Dad always enjoyed the time they spent with us, family was their pride and joy.

“Our family has been left devastated and heartbroken at the deaths of our parents who were taken from us so cruelly.

“As we try to move forward with our lives, we will remember the happy times we enjoyed with them.

“Our Mum and Dad are forever in our hearts, and are loved and missed beyond any measure.

“We request privacy as we continue to grieve the loss of our dear parents.”