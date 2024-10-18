The Older Persons Crucial Crew event will be hosted by Tendring Community Safety Partnership and Tendring Council at Clacton's Princes Theatre on February 19, next year.

A number of organisations will give advice on a range of areas, including crime safety, fire prevention and how to handle a power cut.

It will be the first face-to-face event since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as Tendring Council decides whether to end its Careline service, which is designed to help people stay safe in their own homes.

The service was launched almost 40 years ago to support people at home, using technology such as fall bracelets.

It provides a 24/7 service to its paying customers, who can sign up for a lifting service for if they fall at home.

A public consultation has taken place into the scheme's future.

If the council goes ahead with the proposals, Careline is expected to be scrapped at the end of March next year.

A decision is expected later this year.

Organisations taking part in the Crucial Crew event include the NHS, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue, and Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

Essex Adult Social Care, Neighbourhood Watch, the Bill Clinic, UK Power Networks, Age Well East and Clacton Lions will also participate.

Safety partnership chairman Gina Placey said: "The Crucial Crew event is being held to help older people in our district keep safe both in the home and on the street.

"Working with our partners, the aim is to highlight potential risks faced in everyday life and share vital safety messages which could help save lives and improve quality of life, such as advice on cold weather, hot weather, emergency planning for floods, fire safety, personal safety, rogue traders and what to do with callers at the door.

"I would like to encourage older people to sign themselves up for the event today and for people to encourage their friends or relatives to come along if they feel they would benefit."

The event is free and includes a buffet lunch, but tickets must be booked in advance on 01255 686108 or email nbaines@tendringdc.gov.uk.