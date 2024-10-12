From crumbling castles to cursed cottages, the region is littered with opportunities to glimpse the paranormal.

Choose from one of these spooky selects for a truly memorable Halloween adventure:

Mysterious goings-on have been long reported at the Red Lion (Image: The Red Lion) The Red Lion Hotel, Colchester

Dating back to 1465 and widely considered to be one of Essex’s most haunted places, visitors say Colchester’s Red Lion Hotel is haunted by the ghost of a former chambermaid. According to legend, the ghost of Alice Katherine Millar, murdered in the 17th century, is a common face at the Red Lion.

Guests and staff alike have reported seeing Alice’s ghost in the hotel’s corridors and rooms. The balcony area is a particular hotspot for spooky sightings. Alice’s spirit is also known to knock on doors and move objects around this eerie establishment. The hotel is a must-visit for ghost hunters this October.

Cursed Cunning Murrell’s Cottage, Hadleigh

James "Cunning" Murrell is thought to be one of England’s last cunning men (a type of traditional folk magician). He is said to have lived in Hadleigh where his cottage was known as a hub of spells, wizardry and strange occurrences throughout the 19th century. Locals believed Murrell could control the weather, curse his enemies and heal the sick.

The cottage no longer stands, but Murrell’s spooky legacy still lingers in the area. Nearby Hadleigh Castle is an incredibly eerie sight on a misty October day and makes for the perfect addition to a Murrell fact-finding adventure.

Visitors report seeing a ghostly figure in the windows of Naze Tower (Image: John Fielding) The Naze Tower, Walton-on-the-Naze

Naze Tower is a 300-year-old landmark with a decidedly spooky reputation. The historical navigational point stands 86 feet tall and has long been associated with spooky sightings and ghostly goings-on. In particular, many people claim to have seen a mysterious woman standing a the tower’s windows.

The isolated position of Naze Tower combined with the soundtrack of crashing waves and howling winds, make it a chilling place to visit in October. The surrounding area, with its crumbling cliffs and fog-swept sea, adds to the overall eerie atmosphere and is a spectacular Halloween visit.

Borley Rectory (Site), Borley

Despite the original Borely Rectory having been destroyed by fire in 1939, the site where it once stood is infamous as “the most haunted house in England”. The rectory was built in 1863 and became well-known for its many paranormal events, including a slew of ghostly figures, strange sounds and unexplainable writing appearing on the walls.

The legend of a ghostly nun said to wander through the grounds in rural north Essex, close to the Suffolk border, only adds to its unbelievably eerie reputation. Although the house no longer stands, paying the site a visit in October can still inspire an incredible sense of foreboding.