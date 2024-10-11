Emergency services rushed to a crash between a pedestrian and a lorry on the southbound carriage near junction 8 of the M11, near Stansted Airport, just after 9am this morning.

A man, the pedestrian, has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries which are being treated as potentially life-threatening.

The northbound carriageway was closed for an hour and the southbound carriageway was closed for three hours. Officers are currently carrying out investigations and will be partially re-opening the southbound carriageway as quickly as possible.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Both carriageways were closed between junctions seven and eight while emergency services worked at the scene. Thank you for your patience.

"We are appealing for any additional information or dashcam footage from those in the area.

"Please contact us quoting incident 0256 of Friday 11 October."

Submit a report online using the force's live chat service at essex.police.uk or by calling Essex Police on 101.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.