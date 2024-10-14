Ginny Idehen, the charity's CEO, and her 12-year-old daughter, Katherine, are taking part in the firewalk at Beth Chatto Gardens, Elmstead Market, on November 6.

She said: "I’ve done a firewalk before and I found it euphoric.

"It’s amazing; the talk beforehand really prepares you for anything and it’s all about mind over matter.

"In my day job, we see so many people struggling to get out of bed every day and that’s normally about mind over matter.

"Taking part in a firewalk not only raises essential funds for our mental health services, but it also helps people with their mental wellbeing too."

Katherine, who will be the youngest firewalker at the event, said: "I’m scared of big fires, but I want to do this to face my fears.

"I also want to help people with their mental health and raise lots of money for charity."

The pair have already raised £100 through sponsorship.

The firewalk will take place between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Participants are required to pay a £35 registration fee, or £120 for a team of four, which includes a wood-fired oven pizza and a certificate commemorating their firewalk.

Firewalkers are also encouraged to raise £100 for Mid and North East Essex Mind.

To sign up for the firewalk, visit the Mid and North East Essex Mind website.

To sponsor Ginny and Katherine, visit their JustGiving page.