Based in Braintree, CareCo offer appliances for the elderly and immobile in the community, including recliner chairs and mobility scooters.

A team of 20 CareCo members took on the Jurassic Coast, as part of Macmillan’s Mighty Hike initiative.

The fundraiser sees a series of hikes across the UK, ranging from half to full marathons in an effort to raise money for those suffering with cancer.

The team set off from CareCo HQ, in Braintree.

A team of 20 staff members took on a 14 mile hike (Image: CareCo) The hike started in Wareham and continued through parts of the scenic South West Coast path, as well as Corfe Castle and St Aldhelm's Chapel, before finishing at Swanage Bay.

The challenge saw steep cliff inclines and muddy territory across 14 miles, after weather conditions forced a change in route.

A spokesperson for CareCo said: “The weather conditions forced a change to the route.

“This left the team with very sore muscles and wet feet.

“It’s a huge achievement.”

​After completing the challenge, and hiking further than a half marathon, the CareCo team was treated to lunch by the Macmillan team.

Due to weather conditions, the team were forced to take a longer route (Image: CareCo) “The reasons for choosing Macmillan Cancer Support as our charity is because our industry caters for people no matter what their mobility issues are,” the spokesman added.

“Macmillan cares for people no matter what their cancer is.

“CareCo has also supported six members of staff across the last three years through their own cancer journeys.”

The hike has raised more than £8,000, and still counting, through JustGiving and cash donations.

Jane Bunting, Head of HR and participant in the hike said, “I couldn’t be prouder of my team.

“This trek was tough, but it’s for a cause that is dear to our hearts and affects many people every day.

“We know the impact of Macmillan’s work and being able to play a part in that is humbling.

“It just goes to show our team are never scared of a challenge, and that when there is one ahead, we will take it on with gusto.”

For more information, visit careco.co.uk/mighty-hikers