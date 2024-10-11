Essex Police has confirmed that the M11, between junctions 7 and 8, has been shut in both directions following a serious collision

The incident, which occurred this morning, is also impacting nearby slip roads around Stansted Airport, leading to significant disruptions in the area.

Emergency services are currently on-site, working to manage the situation and attend to those involved in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area entirely as the closure is expected to cause substantial traffic delays throughout the surrounding region.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The M11 is currently closed in both directions between junctions 7 and 8 due to a serious collision.

"Please avoid the area.

"We appreciate the inconvenience this will cause. We will issue an update as soon as we practically can. Thank you for your patience and understanding."