This much-anticipated event, organised by councillor Ann Oxley and her team, promises to bring holiday cheer to the heart of the community with an exciting array of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Free visits to Father Christmas, late-night shopping, free children’s rides, and plenty of family entertainment will keep everyone entertained on November 29, from 5pm to 8pm.

The high street will come alive with festive stalls, and shops will be staying open later.

This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest and best yet, offering a magical Christmas experience.

Mrs Oxley said: "We’re really looking forward to making this Christmas sparkle for the Walton community. It’s going to be a fantastic evening filled with fun, music and the magic of the holiday season.

"Our goal is to create an event that brings joy to local families while also supporting local businesses during this important time of year."

In addition to live music and festive treats, this year’s event will feature performances by local singers to create an enchanting atmosphere that will captivate residents and visitors to the town.

The late night shopping event is designed to support the community, encouraging residents to support their local retailers in the run-up to Christmas.

Mrs Oxley said: "The event offers a chance for visitors to connect with local traders, discover unique gifts and experience a fun and festive evening close to home.

"Make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting event on Friday, November 29, and come out to enjoy an evening full of joy, laughter, and community spirit.

"Whether you're looking for festive gifts, family fun, or simply a night of Christmas magic, Walton late night shopping has something for everyone."