The lights, also known as aurora borealis, are a natural electrical phenomenon, creating reddish or greenish light in the sky near the North and South Pole.

The lights were visible across parts of Essex (Image: Camera Club) The northern lights are caused by activity on the surface of the sun and sightings are usually very rare in the UK.

However, as forecasted by the Met Office, the lights were visible last night (10 October) and early hours of this morning (11 October) across some parts of the UK, including Essex.

The phenomenon was spotted in a number of areas in the county, including Braintree, Halstead and Colchester.

The streamers of red and green were captured by many locals, who took to social media with their photos.

Residents claim it is 'the strongest aurora' in 4 decades (Image: Halle Groves)An Essex resident said: “An amazing display tonight of the Aurora.”

“I feel lucky to have seen this again, and much stronger – I think – than the one in May.

“I hope everyone got to see it; it truly is a spectacle to see!”

Another local resident claims the light show was ‘the strongest aurora Britain has seen in 40 years”.

It is currently unknown when the phenomenon will be visible again in the UK.