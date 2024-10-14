The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, is set to welcome a spell-binding production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is showing from December 7 to 29.

The ground-breaking experience promises a visual spectacle like no other, with the audience being handed 3D glasses for parts of the show at the Tendring Council-run venue.

There will also be a series of special performances for pantomime fans to enjoy, including a saucier adults-only version packed with innuendo on December 28, at 8pm.

Council cabinet culture boss Gary Scott said: “For the first time at the Princes Theatre, and for one night only, we’re inviting all the older boys and girls to indulge in an unforgettable evening of laughter, innuendos, and risqué humour with a special adults-only performance which uses all the amazing scenery, costumes and professional cast as the standard panto run.

“This mischievous adaptation of Snow White pushes the boundaries, adding a saucy twist to the traditional story you know so well.

“It promises to be a raucous and entertaining experience as our talented cast allow their characters to let their hair down and embrace their cheekier side.

“We’re also very pleased to be able once again to put on a relaxed performance, where the audience is invited to feel more comfortable knowing there is an inclusive and accepting atmosphere.”

There will also be a special "relaxed" performance of the pantomime on December 19, at 6pm.

This version contains no complete darkness, no loud noises, flashing lights or pyrotechnic effects, and there is flexibility for audience members to move around for those who could find the full production overwhelming.

A British Sign Language performance will take place on December 15, at 3.30pm.

There will also be a preview performance on December 7, with all tickets priced at just £15.

Tickets for the Snow White, which is being staged by Shone Productions, are available at www.princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.