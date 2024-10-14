More than 80 local and national stalls will be taking part in the market on November 17,with loads of great festive goodies up for grabs.

The market, which has free admission, will be held at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

Organiser Michelle Allwright said: "Everything is under one roof and includes Christmas wreaths, children's clothes, Christmas hampers, homemade chutneys and sauces, Lego, jewellery, dog accessories, cakes, Christmas decorations, wax melts, toys - the list goes on."

Thousands of people attended the seasonal event last year.

Michelle said: "We always have a fabulous turnout to support our local stall-holders.

"This market has such a lovely festive atmosphere, getting you in the mood for Christmas celebrations.

"The Princes Theatre also has a lovely bar where you can enjoy a coffee, glass of wine or a mince pie."

The market runs from 10am to 3pm.