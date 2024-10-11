John Simm and Philip Glenister, each of whom have impressive credits in film and television, were spotted filming in Maldon High Street earlier this year.

And now the reason for their filming has been revealed.

The pair have appeared in ITV series, DNA Journey, which follows both actors as they learn more about their family’s history.

The pair are long-time friends that have starred in five different productions together, most famously the 2007 time-travelling police drama Life on Mars.

The pair were first spotted filming in Maldon in February (Image: ITV) In the first episode, Simm and Glenister visit Moot Hall in Maldon high street, where family law barrister talks Phillip through his ancestor’s’ financial history telling him “you have a connection to Essex.”

Tracing back seven generations, the barrister told the actor that his five times great-grandfather, Samuel Bundock, was born in 1721 and went on to inherit the family farm in Essex.

Delving into the county’s history, the programme explains that 18th century London was ‘fed’ by farms on its outskirts, and after heavy investment in roads and canals the market was opened to Essex, where ‘farmers were sitting on a golden goose’.

Samuel became wealthy from producing food for sale in London, which grew rapidly in the 18th century.

However, his will shows that he only left his son John, Philip’s four times great grandfather, a paltry £10.

“I’m married to a girl from Essex, but I didn’t know about anything other than that,” Phillip said.

The show follows the actors on a journey through their ancestry

The episode also explores Simm's family history.

After taking a DNA test, he finds out that the dad he’d always known is not his biological father.

During the episode he discovers his new biological line and the story of the father he never knew.

This is not the first time Maldon has been used as a filming location.

Another pair of famous faces, Essex singer Olly Murs and comedy personality Leigh Francis were seen shooting outside Maldon Home Bargains in May 2023.

They had visited Blackwater Retail Park while filming for comedy series Shopping with Keith Lemon.

The series, DNA Journey, is available to stream for free on ITVX.