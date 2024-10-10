Officers were called following reports of a burglary affecting two businesses at Baddow Antiques Centre, The Bringey, at about 11pm yesterday, October 9.

It was reported "several suspects" forced entry to the centre through a fence, entered two businesses and left the scene in a silver pick-up truck.

Det Chief Insp Rob Huddleston said: “We understand the impact crimes like burglary have on victims.

“The suspects in this investigation have taken thousands of pounds of goods from innocent businesses.

“This burglary is in a residential area. We believe many people way have doorbell or CCTV footage relating to this incident, or may have seen or heard something while the burglary took place, so we urge anyone with information to come forwards.”

Reports should quote incident 1351 of Wednesday, October 9.

They can be made by submitting a report on the police website or by using the online Live Chat service found at the bottom right of our homepage at essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.