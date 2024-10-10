A 36-year-old man, from Clacton has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

Traffic officers detected the white Ford Fiesta was stolen as it travelled south on the A12 at about 7.30pm yesterday evening, Wednesday October 9.

The vehicle was tracked by officers along the A12 before turning off and heading to Billericay.

Once in the High Street, the suspect tried to evade police vehicles before driving into a dead-end road.

The car was brought to a stop and the driver was arrested as he tried to evade officers on foot.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “This was excellent work from our Roads Policing Unit, who are keeping our roads safe from dangerous drivers like this every day.”