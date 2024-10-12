From the haunted castles of Prague, the mysterious markets of Amsterdam, the gothic charm of Budapest to the ghostly streets of Edinburgh, cities across the continent provide an unforgettable experience for those who want to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween.

Stansted was recently crowned UK Airport of the Year, and is one of the best UK airports for exploring Europe, serving more destinations across the continent than any other.

Ideas - Stansted Airport has revealed its top six spooky destinations for autumn (Image: Stanstead Airport) Head of marketing Neringa Ohrstrom said: “What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a ghoulish getaway to Europe?

“The wide choice of destinations, great value, and ease of access offered by London Stansted means that you can visit festivals, castles and scary spots in Europe from your local airport.

“These six destinations offer a thrilling and hair-raising Halloween experience.”

Whether you’re looking for spine-tingling adventures or family-friendly Halloween fun, these six cities are sure to deliver an experience to remember.

Edinburgh

Activities: Edinburgh Dungeon, Ghost Walk Tour

Fly from London Stansted with Ryanair or easyJet to Edinburgh, known around the world for its castle, ghostly tales and haunting charm.

Spooky - Edinburgh is famed around the world for its architecture and gothic feel (Image: Stanstead Airport) Head to the Edinburgh Dungeon, a macabre attraction that promises a spine-chilling experience with live actors, special effects and terrifying encounters.

Then embark on a ghost walk tour through the old streets, where you’ll hear stories of the city’s past and visit haunted landmarks.

Flight: London Stansted to Edinburgh with easyJet or Ryanair with prices starting at £14.76 one way.

Transylvania

Activities: Bran Castle (Dracula’s Castle), Spooky Night Hike

Fly with Ryanair to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and then embark on a thrilling journey into the heart of Transylvania.

Famous - Travellers can visit the castle known as the home of Dracula (Image: Stanstead Airport) Visit the enigmatic Bran Castle, often claimed to be the inspiration for Dracula’s castle, and immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere, then go for a spooky night hike in the surrounding forests where you may encounter ghouls and spirits roaming in the darkness…

Flight: Ryanair direct to Cluj, starting at £14.79 one way, and direct to Bucharest, starting at £21.99 one way.

Prague

Activities: Old Town Ghosts Walking Tour, Kutna Hora Bone Church

Prague is a medieval city known for its gothic architecture and ghostly legends.

Stunning - Prague's medieval city is bursting with spooky history (Image: Stanstead Airport) Take a walking tour through the Old Town to hear chilling stories of ghostly apparitions and haunted buildings, and visit the Kutna Hora Bone Church, a chapel adorned with the bones of more than 40,000 people, for a surreal and unsettling experience.

Flight: Jet2.com and Ryanair fly direct to Prague with prices starting at £15.99 one way.

Amsterdam

Activities: Halloween parade, Amsterdam Dungeon

Fly direct to the Dutch capital with easyJet from London Stanstead.

The city comes alive during Halloween, hosting numerous themed markets and costume parties, where visitors can indulge in festive activities, browse unique Halloween merchandise, and take part in a night of dancing and entertainment.

Holiday - Halloween is widely celebrated in the Dutch capital with many exciting events in store (Image: Stanstead Airport) The Halloween parade in Amsterdam is a highlight, featuring extravagant costumes, floats and music.

Explore the Amsterdam Dungeon, a horror-themed attraction that brings the city’s darkest legends to life, with actors, special effects and eerie sets.

Flight: London Stansted to Amsterdam with easyJet with prices starting at £29.99

Copenhagen

Activities: Tivoli Gardens, Ghost Walking Tour

Head north to Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital and gateway to the Nordic world.

Visit the Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park with a haunted history, where you can ride thrilling rollercoasters, listen to ghost stories and wander through haunted tunnels.

History - Copenhagen has many haunted landmarks and a spooky past (Image: Stanstead Airport) Afterwards, embark on a ghost walking tour through the atmospheric streets, where you'll hear about the city's haunted past and visit haunted landmarks.

Flight: London Stansted to Copenhagen with Ryanair with prices starting at £18.54 one way.

Budapest

Activities: Budapest Dungeon, Castle Hill Ghost Walk

Visit the Budapest Dungeon, a haunted attraction that combines history and frights, with actors, special effects, and spine-chilling sets.

Ghostly - Budapest is known for its ancient fortress and haunted ruins (Image: Stanstead Airport) Afterwards, join a ghost walking tour through Castle Hill, known for its ancient fortress and haunted ruins.

End the night with a fright-filled boat ride on the Danube, where you'll hear strange tales and witness mysterious lights.

Flight: London Stansted to Budapest with Ryanair with prices starting at £15.99 one way.