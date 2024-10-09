Charity side Tekkerslovakia are staging a game for Celine Lawrence - known as 'CC' - who has myotonic dystrophy.

She was born prematurely at just 27 weeks old and weighed only 860g - less than 2lbs.

The money raised will go towards CC’s GoFundMe page which has a target of £200,000.

The match will be played at Heybridge Swifts FC, with some ex-professional players joining the action, including ex-Colchester United captain Karl Duguid.

Team - Tekkerslovakia team photo (Image: Ross Barnard) Tekkerslovakia have already held about 20 charity events since their first in May 2023, and have raised nearly £19,000.

The charity club now has 5,000 followers on social media and has been doing giveaways which have seen prizes such as tickets to Premier League games and a signed Paul Gascoigne England shirt.

The money raised from the charity game will go towards the GoFundMe page for baby CC (Image: Credited) Tekkerslovakia chairman Ross Barnard, 32, from Brightlingsea, said: “We pretty much started this on a whim.

"We had a six-a-side team and then something bigger came of it.

“We realised there were around 30 teams in Essex who were doing the same thing so we decided to create a charity.

Ground - the team have previously played at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace in a charity game (Image: Ross Barnard) “Having Karl Duguid involved brings so much more experience to the side and he has been so supportive with everything.

“One of the main reasons we started this was just to help people. We saw a market out there and thought give it a go and it’s now going from strength to strength.

Playing - Colchester United legend Karl Duguid will be playing in the charity game (Image: Credited) “It’s for a great cause. We originally started with charities and then we started looking on GoFundMe where we found families that we could help.

“I would like to say a massive thank you for everyone who has supported us, and it means the world. This wouldn’t be possible without them.”

The 3pm kick off sees Tekkerslovakia up against Beer Lanyard FC on Sunday November 24.

Tickets for the game are £5 for adults and £1 for children.

To get tickets for the charity game, visit https://www.beerlanyard.com/products/beer-lanyard-football-legends-vs-tekkerslovakia-adult-ticket#:~:text=Join%20us%20for%20an%20unforgettable%20evening%20of%20football%20as%20the

To donate to the SaveCC GoFundMe page, visit https://gofund.me/7613a648