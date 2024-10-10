Claire Majewska, 31, was travelling on the A120 near Braintree having drunk vodka for four hours on Saturday, June 22.

She then took her children to Stansted Airport where she had arranged to pick up her husband.

Drivers on the A120 saw Majewska swerving across the road with her hazard warning lights on before signalling her to pull over, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heart on Wednesday.

Sentenced - Majewska leaves Colchester Magistrates' Court with a community order (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) When she stopped at a layby the two other drivers realised Majewska had two young children in the vehicle, aged four and five.

The police were called and Majewska was taken to a police station where a breath test showed she had 146mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit in England is 35mcg.

Majewska, of Hoxton Close, Clacton, admitted drink driving and being drunk in charge of a child under seven years old.

She was unrepresented at court and told magistrates she had an alcohol problem, saying: “I want to apologise for making the mistake that I did – I well and truly regret it and wish I could take it back.

“I had a bit of a problem with alcohol.

“My husband became quite ill with an autoimmune disease and then at the start of the year I had three bereavements in a very short space of time.

“I then voluntarily got in with Phoenix Futures to try and help myself.”

Dependency - Claire Majewska told magistrates she had an alcohol problem (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) Majewska, who was accompanied by her husband in court, said she had joined Alcoholics Anonymous and attended an A&E department for an alcohol detox.

She continued: “I never meant to hurt anyone. I know the actions that I did were wrong but I didn’t knowingly do it to put anyone or my children in danger.”

Magistrates said a prison term was “a serious consideration” but instead sentenced her to an 18-month community order which will include 30 rehab requirement days.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £319 in costs.