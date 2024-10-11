A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, October 11
A12
On the A12 westbound there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 due to testing works from 11pm to 6am.
Meanwhile, on the A12 eastbound there will be a fast link road closure at Junction 28 in the same time period.
Finally, on the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 11pm to 6am.
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be a roundabout, lane and carriageway closure at Junction 28 between 11pm and 6am for testing works.
Alongside that, there will be exit and entry slip road closures on Junction 28 during the same time period.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, October 12
A12
On the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 6am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, October 13
A12
On the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and Junction 28 for gantry inspections. This will take place from 10pm to 5.30am.
Also in this direction, an entry slip road closure will take place at Junction 29, also between 10pm and 5.30am.
Finally, on the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 6am.
