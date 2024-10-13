The North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) carried out the initiative on October 1, focusing on Colchester, Clacton.

Further action was also undertaken in Harlow.

The result saw more than 300 blue badges checked, 14 inspected, and six penalty charge notices issued.

NEPP officers were stationed to answer any public queries and the "day of action" across the county was supported by the South Essex Parking Partnership (SEPP).

Across Essex, more than 700 blue badges were checked, resulting in 26 penalty charge notices issued, and two blue badges seized.

Councillor Paul Honeywood, chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: "The misuse of the blue badge is an act of fraud and prevents those with a valid blue badge from being able to use the accessible parking spaces they need."

Blue badges provide individuals with an exemption from certain parking restrictions and access to designated disabled parking spaces.

The "day of action" was aimed at tackling those misusing the badge and illegally using the parking concession.

Examples of blue badge misuse include using a badge when the badge holder is not part of the journey, using a badge belonging to a dead person, or using an expired badge.