Government watchdog Transport Focus represents drivers and other road users of the nation's trunk road network - owned and managed by National Highways.

In its annual survey of customer satisfaction, the A12 came bottom of the 27 National Highways roads in England.

For many people the start of their journey on the A12 - the approach to the Brook Street junction at Brentwood off the M25. (Image: Google Maps)

The rating only applies to the road as far as the Copdock Interchange with the A14 - the stretch from Seven Hills outside Ipswich to Lowestoft is owned and run by Suffolk County Council and Transport Focus has no jurisdiction over local authority-controlled roads.

Only 55 per cent of users were satisfied with the A12 which has seen major roadworks near Colchester for several months - and has been waiting for an upgrade between Chelmsford and the A120 at Marks Tey for many years.

The A12 has ranked last in a survey (Image: Sarah Lucy Brown)

The amount of roadworks on the A12 was one of the factors indicated by drivers when asked why they were dissatisfied with it.

One said: “Because they have roadworks on there. They have been there for over a year now and don’t seem to be doing much.”

Another said it was a poor-quality road and needed more maintenance.

Work on the A12 near Colchester has delayed traffic for months. (Image: Google Maps)

The A12 is due to be upgraded over a 15-mile stretch between Chelmsford and Marks Tey in a project that was costed at £1.2billion in 2021.

However it was said that the time that it would be the end of the decade before it would be completed and it is still at the planning stage, so it is unlikely to be open until the early 2030s.

The road between Colchester and Marks Tey is nearing the end of an upgrade that has caused frustration for motorists for many months.