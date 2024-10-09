A national survey has found that the A12 from London to Ipswich is the worst major road in England when it comes to driver satisfaction.
Government watchdog Transport Focus represents drivers and other road users of the nation's trunk road network - owned and managed by National Highways.
In its annual survey of customer satisfaction, the A12 came bottom of the 27 National Highways roads in England.
The rating only applies to the road as far as the Copdock Interchange with the A14 - the stretch from Seven Hills outside Ipswich to Lowestoft is owned and run by Suffolk County Council and Transport Focus has no jurisdiction over local authority-controlled roads.
Only 55 per cent of users were satisfied with the A12 which has seen major roadworks near Colchester for several months - and has been waiting for an upgrade between Chelmsford and the A120 at Marks Tey for many years.
The amount of roadworks on the A12 was one of the factors indicated by drivers when asked why they were dissatisfied with it.
One said: “Because they have roadworks on there. They have been there for over a year now and don’t seem to be doing much.”
Another said it was a poor-quality road and needed more maintenance.
The A12 is due to be upgraded over a 15-mile stretch between Chelmsford and Marks Tey in a project that was costed at £1.2billion in 2021.
However it was said that the time that it would be the end of the decade before it would be completed and it is still at the planning stage, so it is unlikely to be open until the early 2030s.
The road between Colchester and Marks Tey is nearing the end of an upgrade that has caused frustration for motorists for many months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel