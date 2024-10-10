Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Mavis and Mabel

Mavis and Mabel (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Female

Age - Three to six months old

Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Mavis or Mabel you can view their full profile here.

Mavis and Mabel are two puppies who are each looking for separate homes they can call their own.

They unfortunately found themselves in kennels from a very young age, but are getting on well with positive rewards-based training and socialising with other dogs.

Any new home they move into would need to have a garden to help with housetraining.

Having another calm dog in the house with either Mavis or Mabel would be beneficial but is not a must.

Garfield

Garfield (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male

Age - 14 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Ginger

If you want to adopt Garfield you can view their full profile here.

Garfield is described as a "sweet gentleman" who is looking for a permanent foster home to live out his retirement days.

He has had a turbulent life and can be a bit shy at first but will open up if you are willing to give him the space and time he needs.

Garfield is an indoor-only cat as he is blind and has other health concerns.

He has previously lived with other cats so could potentially share a home with one again.

Hazel

Hazel (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Husky/Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Hazel you can view their full profile here.

Hazel is described as a "playful" dog who loves a bit of fuss and going exploring on walks.

She can be unsure around new people to start with but it shouldn't take too long for her to come out of her shell.

Hazel will need an owner who is experienced with under-socialised dogs and can help her develop her confidence.

Bella

Bella (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Netherland Cross

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Bella you can view their full profile here.

Bella is described as a "delightful" rabbit who is looking for a male rabbit of a similar age to be a companion with in a new home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "With years of wisdom under her belt, Bella has perfected the art of relaxation and prefers a serene, drama-free existence.

"She's the epitome of tranquillity, a truly chilled companion who, like a fine wine, has mellowed beautifully with age."

Bella would be suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.