Rosie Curtis, 63, is supported by the St Helena Hospice team at her home in Clacton.

She is a life-long fan of the Osmonds, an American family singing group who were huge in the 1970s.

With the help of Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre, the hospice arranged to make some special memories with a visit from Jay Osmond, who was set to perform his new musical story of the Osmonds at the venue last Saturday.

Amazed - Rosie was so excited to meet Jay (Image: St Helena Hospice)The American musician surprised Rosie and spent time talking with her, even presenting her with a goodie bag of Osmond keepsakes.

Rosie said: “I’m very shocked and very happy.

“I feel like I’m going to bawl my eyes out!

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much to St Helena and the West Cliff Theatre for organising this and making it happen.”

Jay, who was the drummer and lead singer of the Osmonds, performed his first ever UK solo dates this month.

After the visit, the star said: “I loved meeting Rosie - she had such a happy spirit.

“These are the kind of moments that I really enjoy.

Smiles - Rosie was given a goodie bag of Jay Osborne merchandise (Image: St Helena Hospice) “To be able to honour such a sweet person who has followed us over all the years brings me pure joy.”

Rosie has stayed at St Helena Hospice both as an inpatient and for respite.

Hospice spokesman Tim Leeson said: “At St Helena Hospice we know making memories is so important for loved ones and we are glad we could be part of Rosie’s fabulous experience with Jay.

“She is still buzzing from it now.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Jay for making this happen for Rosie.”

Tour - Jay met Rosie while in Clacton for his tour of The Osmonds (Image: St Helena Hospice) Jay performed at the West Cliff as part of his tour last Saturday.

Popular songs include Love Me For A Reason, Crazy Horses and More Than Anything.