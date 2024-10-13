High Street North, West Mersea will close for three days from November 4 while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

Various roads in Great Bently will see a new 20mph zone, in Gordon Lord Close, Windsor Road, Middletown Way, Weathersfield View, Farmington Way, and Marvin Way, as Essex County Council proposes the scheme.

Maldon Road, Great Wigborough will close for five days from November 4 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In Aldham, Rectory Road will close for three days from November 4 while new water connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Seaview Road, Brightlingsea, will close for five days from November 4 while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

St Andrews Avenue in Colchester will close for five days from November 4 while duct laying works are undertaken by Openreach.

Birch Road, Copford/ Birch, will close for five days from October 21 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Chapel Road in Brightlingsea will close for three days from October 22 while stop tap fitting works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Fountain Lane, Copford/ Birch, will close for five days from October 21 while drainage and ironworks replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Gore Road in Rayne will close for three days from its junction with The Street to its junction with New Road from November 12, while signage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Hanover Bridge, Feering will close for three days from November 5 while fencing and guardrail replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In Witham, Highfields Road will close for five days from November 8 while manhole cover and frame replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In Maldon, London Road will close for three days from November 4 while permanent reinstatement works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Silver Road in Burnham-On-Crouch will close for four days from October 25, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

In Hatfield Peverel, Birkdale Rise, Belfry Avenue, Sandwich Close, Hanbury Grove and Warren end will see a 20mph speed restriction introduced from October 14.

Vicarage Lane in TIllingham has been proposed to change from National Speed Limit to 30mph, with Essex County Council making documents for the proposed scheme available on the Essex Highways website.

In Clacton, St Johns Road will close for 19 days from November 4 from its junctions with St Johns Roundabout to its junction with Elm Grove, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Park Square West in Jaywick will close for seven days from October 23, while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Brickhouse Road in Colne Engaine will close for seven days from October 24, while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Princess Road in Harwich will close for five days from November 7 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.