The Tendring Council-run facilities got the awards from the British Parking Association.

They highlight the quality of lighting, cleanliness, security measures and management.

The latest car parks to be handed the awards include Hastings Avenue Beach and Grass car parks, as well as the seafront parking bays in Clacton, Holland Haven car park in Holland-on-Sea, and the Naze car park, Coronation car park, Mill Lane car park and Station yard car park in Walton.

The Promenade Way car park in Brightlingsea, Orwell Place in Dovercourt, Brook Street in Manningtree and the Brighton Road and York Road car parks in Holland-on-Sea also received awards which recognise inclusive and accessible parking.

Council cabinet car parks boss Mick Barry said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to announce that an additional 13 car parks across Tendring have been handed British Parking Association awards – bringing the total to 28.

“The awards recognise the quality of the council-operated car parks and show residents and visitors that they can have confidence in using our facilities."

Car parks that received the award earlier in 2024 include Victoria Place and Tower Street in Brightlingsea, Agate Road, Alton Park Road, Carnarvon Road, Wellesley Road and Martello car parks in Clacton, Elm Grove in Great Clacton, the Quay and Wellington Road in Harwich, Ipswich Road and Hazlemere Road in Holland-on-Sea, Jaywick Beach, and Church Road and High Street in Walton.