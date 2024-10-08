A total of 40 new Renault Master ambulances will be rolling out at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust by December.

Twelve new Renault ambulances were bought last year. The trust has now bought another 40 vehicles to replace older vehicles.

The first 20 have been delivered and will be on the road soon.

The others are planned to be in service by the end of December.

The new ambulances will be around 10% of the total ambulance fleet. They include new technology to turn off idling engines, cutting fuel use and reducing emissions.

Further vehicles will also be joining the fleet over the autumn.

Spokesman Wayne Lawlor said: “Our fleet of vehicles are worked hard - seven days a week – covering more than a million miles a month, and our Mercedes ambulances are due to be retired this year.

“The new Renaults will replace these and our crews and patients will have the benefit of newer ambulances as we go into the worst months of winter."