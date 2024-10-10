P G Oxley, in Connaught Ave, Frinton, held a coffee morning with its Walkie Talkie bereavement group which raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

The coffee morning raised £924.50, which will be doubled to £1,849.00 by Barclays Bank.

All the money will go towards the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, which helps people with cancer and their families.

One Walkie Talkie member said: "To think that we only got together because we all lost the love of our lives.

"A group of us got together after an Oxley's social and started walking along the beach in Frinton.

"The name for the group just came out at the top of my head - 'Walkie Talkie'.

"We all laughed but It seemed so appropriate, I'm sure we end up talking more than walking.

"I can't thank Oxley's enough for their continued support during my loss. I am personally forever grateful."

Another member said: "What a lovely gathering we had on Friday in aid of MacMillan Cancer and a lovely amount of money raised. The Walkie Talkie group were pleased to be a part of this.

"The thoughtfulness of Oxley’s bringing us all together has formed lasting friendships and is a great comfort at one of the most difficult times in our lives.

"Grief shared is one of many steps to coping with our loss, but sharing it with someone who knows what you are going through has made a huge difference.

"Oxley’s have bought us all together and this is helping us on our difficult journey.

"Amongst the sadness we are all feeling there is also joy and laughter that comes from these friendships. As a group we cannot thank Oxley’s enough for this."