Clacton-on-Sea Lions, which covers the whole of the Tendring district, has boxed up 40,000 pairs of specs and sunglasses for the needy.

Glasses were donated by generous residents who dropped them off at opticians, doctors and recycling schemes.

The boxes will be sent to the Lions' head office in Birmingham where equipment will be sorted and suitable glasses will be recycled.

Any broken glasses will have their metal frames recycled.

Glasses will then be dispatched to the Medico France facility in Le Havre where glasses are graded for their condition, cleaned, calibrated, labelled and bagged.

Once they are graded, spectacles and sunglasses are shipped to a network of health professionals, eye clinics and dispensaries around the world, where they are used to benefit children and adults in need of glasses so they can read, study and live their lives to the full.

Liz Godden, vice president of Clacton Lions Club, said: "We would like to say a big thank you to all who have recently recycled used spectacles and sunglasses, either through the collection boxes in opticians and doctors surgeries, or through the Tendring Primary Recycle Scheme."

The group is a part of Lions Clubs International, the largest and most successful non-governmental organisation involved in service and charity.

The club fundraises for good causes and works with other charities and not-for-profit organisations to help them achieve their aims.