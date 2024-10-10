Over 30 members manned the stalls selling all sorts of goods at Frinton's Railway Cottage Garden at the weekend.

Hundreds of residents flocked to the stall, which boasted plants, cakes, jewellery, books, preserves and apples.

Frinton Heritage Trust enjoyed its most successful sales day on record and it was achieved in just two and half hours.

Chairman John Barter said: "I am delighted with the support shown by the community and thank all those who made the day such a joy."

The sale raised £1,400 which will go towards the trust's new museum at the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane.

The museum is looking to put together some exhibitions before permanently opening next year.

The venue will be open in the October half term before closing again. It will open permanently at Easter time.

Representing the areas of Kirby Cross, Great Holland, Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton and Walton, the trust looks after the preservation, protection, development and improvement of the towns and villages.