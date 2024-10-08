Waverley docked at the town’s pier over the weekend for trips to various destinations.

The iconic vessel, which was built in 1946, arrived to take passengers out to the Ross Revenge on the River Blackwater as part of Radio Caroline’s 60th anniversary celebrations on October 4.

Clacton Pier" style="width: 100%;"> Docked - the Waverley at Clacton Pier (Image: Tim Wardley) The special cruise to one of the UK’s most famous radio stations included DJ Ray Clark talking about the history of Radio Caroline.

Caroline pirate DJ Keith Skuse and radio personalities Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt were also on board.

Waverley spokesman Tim Wardley said: “We had 350 people load at Clacton and many turned up in fancy dress. It was brilliant and the weather was just perfect.”

On the same evening Waverley made an excursion out to the port of Felixstowe and up the River Orwell.

Team - Radio Caroline Pirate DJ Keith Skuse (centre) with radio personalities Ian Wyatt (left) and Steve Scruton (right) (Image: Tim Wardley)On Saturday passengers were taken from Clacton along the Essex coast and up the River Thames and under London Bridge, before returning by coach.

Clacton Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said: “It is always a pleasure to accommodate Waverley on our berthing arm and it keeps up an historic link to our past.

“The cruises are extremely popular and the steamer is a magnificent sight coming in to dock. We are proud to be able to support the charity-owned vessel and look forward to her coming back next year.”