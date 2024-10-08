The Met Office has issued a 12-hour yellow weather warning for a large part of the UK today, including Essex, as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring disruption.

This warning is in place from 10am until 10pm today.

The Met Office website says: "Showers and thunderstorms will spread from the southwest, as well as developing over land, during the morning, lasting through the afternoon and well into the evening.

"While some areas will miss these, where they develop 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40-50 mm over a longer period - especially across the southeast of the area this evening.

"Hail and lightning will be additional hazards, with a risk of temporary hail accumulations in places. In addition, heavy showers and thunderstorms will be associated with strong and gusty winds in the south of the warning area at times with 40 mph gusts possible."

What should I expect during the thunderstorm warning?

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by heavy rain, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.