The world’s last surviving seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer, the Waverley, was meant to be departing from Clacton for a trip to see the Principality of Sealand today (October 8).

However, the voyage has been cancelled after a defect was found during inspections yesterday (October 7).

Last night's cruise from Whitstable, Southend and Gravesend was cancelled after the fault was found on one of the paddle wheels.

A spokesman for the Waverley said: "We deeply regret having to cancel today's sailing and fully understand the disappointment this may cause to our passengers.

"During daily paddle wheel inspections on Monday October 7 a small defect was found in one of Waverley’s paddle wheels. As a precaution the ship is out of service on Tuesday to affect a repair.

"The continued support from our passengers means a great deal, and we look forward to welcoming everyone aboard once Waverley sailing again.

"We look forward to returning to Clacton in September 2025."

This comes after the Waverley's first cruises of the year from Southend Pier were also cancelled last month after a mechanical defect was found on one of the paddles.

For more information go to: https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book/?lnk=WSPKMA